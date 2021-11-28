Amid omicron variant concerns, Hochul mandates booster availability at all NY nursing homes

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Pennsylvania on Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

NEW YORK — New York nursing homes will be required to make booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine available to all residents, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Sunday.

The governor’s order comes as officials and health experts around the world monitor the spread of omicron, a new “variant of concern.”

“We’ve got to do everything we can to protect vulnerable New Yorkers. That means making sure everyone is able to get a booster. All nursing homes and adult care facilities will now be required to make booster doses available to all of their residents,” Hochul said in a tweet Sunday morning.

