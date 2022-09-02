SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall will be closed on Monday, September 5, for Labor Day.

Testing will begin again on Tuesday at 8AM. Testing is drive-through only and is available between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends. No appointments are necessary; however AMR, the test facilitators, encourages registering in advance to make the process quicker and more efficient.

The Eastfield Mall is located at 1655 Boston Road in Springfield. Drivers will find signage providing directions to the testing site.

Learn more about COVID-19 testing and other locations on the state’s “Stop the Spread” website.