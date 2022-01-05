AMR: Lab results may be delayed due to surge of COVID-19 testing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The AMR of Springfield is informing anyone that recently got a COVID-19 test at one of their testing sites that there may be a delay in receiving your results.

AMR of Springfield announced Wednesday night that their lab partners are dealing with a high influx of COVID-19 tests due to the post holiday surge of testing and next day results will be delayed by another day. A typical turn around results of 24 to 36 hours will most likely now be 36 to 48 hours.

They are also asking people to hold back from calling or emailing them about a delayed test result unless it has been longer than three days from the day you were tested. Due to the increase in demand for COVID-19 tests in Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno has asked the state to open another regional testing site in the area to relieve other sites from long wait times.

AMR of Springfield operates the Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall and the Cottage Street testing site.