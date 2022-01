Cars line up for Covid-19 testing in Miami, on August 3, 2020. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to the frigid temperatures, the AMR testing site at the Eastfield Mall will be closed once again Monday.

AMR is citing safety concerns over their personnel and the public being exposed to cold temperatures and dangerously low wind chills.

The site will resume COVID-19 testing Tuesday morning.

And if you’re worried about long lines, we have information for various other testing locations in Massachusetts.

