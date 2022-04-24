SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Barely any cars to be seen this weekend at the the COVID testing site at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield.

“Certainly the positivity has creeped up… it’s a still a small number of people coming to the site per day, about 250 people are tested at the site everyday,” Mark Laprade, Operations Field Supervisor/Paramedic at AMR told 22News.

The AMR testing site is one of the few remaining “Stop the Spread Sites” in western Massachusetts as COVID cases continue to tick up across the state.

The CDC issued its weekly COVID-19 risk report Thursday, indicating that both Hampshire and Berkshire County are at a medium risk for spread of COVID-19. Franklin County and in Hampden County are still considered low risk.

Taking a look at the COVID spread nationwide there is a slight spike in the Northeast, but most states in the country are at low risk for spread of COVID-19. More than 91% of American counties are at low risk. And while the number of people coming to the Eastfield Mall test site doesn’t compare to what they’ve seen earlier this year, AMR workers say they are staying prepared.

“We still have all the lanes, and although they aren’t all open because we are not seeing the volume right now,” Laprade continued. “We are still keeping things status quo. Just incase things uptick 25% or 35% we are going to have to staff more.”

The CDC recommends you get a test if you have symptoms, and stay up to date on your COVID vaccines. If you live in an area that is considered medium risk, and if you’re at a high risk for getting seriously ill, you should reach out to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask.