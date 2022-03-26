CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Spring may have just sprung, but pandemic fatigue is setting in, prompting some people to already make big summer plans.

Anita Mercado of Chelsea, who’s fully vaccinated and boosted, is hoping to spend time with family this summer in Puerto Rico.

“So Puerto Rico has pretty strict regulations around COVID,” Anita told 22News. “There a lot of places outdoors that require masks and you have to show proof that you are vaccinated. That is very relaxing because it gives you a peace of mind knowing that people are vaccinated.”

While many hope that by this summer the pandemic will be a thing of the past, top COVID vaccination manufacturers are saying it’s time for another booster shot.

According to the CDC, only 50% of the eligible U.S. citizens have received their booster shot. Here in Massachusetts, about 39% of residents have been boosted against COVID-19.

Now both Pfizer and Moderna are looking for FDA approval to authorize another booster. If given the green light, Pfizer’s would be for people older than 65, while Moderna, 18 and older.

“I would booster in a heart beat. In fact, I am looking forward to getting boostered,” said Anita. “I think it’s important, it’s the new normal. We are going to be vaccinated against COVID-19. I think it will be easier for us to just go on with our lives if we just know that this is part of what we have to deal with.”

The FDA is scheduled to hold a vaccine advisory committee on April 6, to discuss the future of COVID-19 vaccines.