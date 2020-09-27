Apple picking makes for a perfect socially distant pastime

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A number of families covered their faces and headed out to Fern Valley Farm in Wilbraham this weekend, prime time for picking apples, without fear of infringing on the space of a nearby apple picker in these wide-open spaces.

Fern Valley Farm Owner, Dan Fernandes told 22News that the apple picking season is still worthwhile even with safety precautions changing the normal picking routine.

“Definitely a great activity, we’ve had really good luck with a lot of people up here, abide by social distancing following the rules, said Fernandes. “The guidelines and masks, make sure the distance is spread out 20 or more acres and have a good time.

22News found quite a few families picking the apples from the trees without anyone getting in anybody else’s way. Kara Kartiaski is glad she made the trip from her home in New Jersey to enjoy this revered New England pastime.

Kartiaski told 22News, “Yes, there are a lot of apples on the trees, there’s a lot of trees, so I think it’s great for social distancing.”

And as you can see even with the vast expanse providing the social distancing, wearing a face-covering remains mandatory and it should be now, and during the foreseeable future.