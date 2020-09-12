Apple picking season looks different with COVID-19 safety guidelines in place

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s nothing like biting into a sweet, juicy apple, in the fall. They taste even better when you pick them fresh off a tree at a local farm.

And it’s not just apples, that are drawing in crowds. Holyoke resident Kerrita Mayfield told 22News that she comes for the peaches.

“Dude I’m here for the peaches. I’m a southerner I love the peaches. I’m going to walk through the orchard, but I’m getting peaches,” said Mayfield.

Clarkdale Fruit Farms in Deerfield had to make some changes, in order to meet the state’s COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Their store is open, but its one-way traffic and you’re required to wear a mask. Everyone must also stand six feet apart from one another, and that goes for picking apples too.

Apple picking is one of those fall activities, where you can easily social distance from others. And at Clarkdale, they just ask that keep your mask on, which of course means you can’t sample the apples you pick.

Owner Ben Clark told 22News why the sweetness of their fruit is actually higher because of the drought this summer.

“When the weather is dry, the sugars concentrate so you have a delicious flavor, and they are still juicy, so they are just smaller in size,” said Clark.

Clarkdale also had a good harvest for their first of the season apples. Your apple options include Cortland, Empire, Paula Red, and Ginger Gold.