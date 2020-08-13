Apply for $50,000 stabilization grant from Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts is accepting applications for nonprofits that have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The grants support organizations that serve the vulnerable and undeserved populations, work to advance equity and opportunity and have deep roots in the community.

COVID Funding Application

The deadline to apply for the stabilization grant is September 1.

The Foundation will also commit a portion of funding to support organizations whose missions align with the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts strategic priorities for the coming years:

  • A strong start for all children through high-quality early education and care
  • Accessible and more affordable post-secondary education and training
  • Providing pathways to completion and employment
  • A vibrant local arts and creativity ecosystem to support self-expression, economic vitality, and connection.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, $6 million in grants have been raised entirely through donations from the community.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today