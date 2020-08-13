Apply for $50,000 stabilization grant from Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts is accepting applications for nonprofits that have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The grants support organizations that serve the vulnerable and undeserved populations, work to advance equity and opportunity and have deep roots in the community.

The deadline to apply for the stabilization grant is September 1.

The Foundation will also commit a portion of funding to support organizations whose missions align with the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts strategic priorities for the coming years:

A strong start for all children through high-quality early education and care

Accessible and more affordable post-secondary education and training

Providing pathways to completion and employment

A vibrant local arts and creativity ecosystem to support self-expression, economic vitality, and connection.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, $6 million in grants have been raised entirely through donations from the community.