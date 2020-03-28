Arnold’s Meats closed for disinfecting after confirmed case of COVID-19

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — The Chicopee Health Department announced the closure of Arnold’s Meats Saturday after an employee was tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Chicopee Health Director Lisa Sanders, the announcement of the closure came after additional information was relayed to the Health Department that the infected employee came into contact with other parts of the store and workers between March 18 and March 23.

Due to this, more employees were told they need to self-quarantine for 14 days and that the store would be closed until April 9. During that time the store will be cleaned and sanitized.

Sanders said the owner, and employees, have been cooperating and working with the health department in ensuring the health and safety of everyone involved.

On Friday the Chicopee Health Department said they were made aware of the employee’s positive test for COVID-19. Chicopee Police Officers went to inform the owner of the business.

Sanders said employees were told on Friday to quarantine for the required 14 days, and the owner of Arnolds agreed to keep the area the positive worker worked at, closed, and would be cleaning and sanitizing the area.

22News reached out to Arnold’s Meats and they sent us the following statement: