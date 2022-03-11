SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The New North Citizens Council received a huge contribution on Friday from the state’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Funds.

State Senator Adam Gomez presented a $100,000 check to the New North Citizens Council Friday afternoon. The money will help the council pursue its mission to provide advocacy, public and human services to Hampden county residents to improve quality of life.

Senator Gomez was the chief sponsor of the $100,000 in pandemic mitigation money going to the youth services center. He told 22News, it’s an investment that will pay dividends for the neighborhood’s young people.

“One way we wanted to invest in our young people is because of success in their futures,” said Senator Gomez.

The New North Citizens council opened this youth services center four years ago. Citizens Council CEO Jose Claudio told 22News how the $100,000 gift will impact the lives of so many more young people, “It’s going to help them get jobs, get to the next level. that they need to get. we want to thank everyone, especially Senator Gomez.”

With the money received Friday from the state, the youth services center will increase the number of young people it serves, and broaden its course of study.