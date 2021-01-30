As vaccinations continue at Eastfield Mall, questions remain on appointments and future phases

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)-People from all over the state have been going to the Eastfield Mall, Curative’s mass vaccination site.

It’s appointment-only and there are still not nearly enough time slots to meet the demand. Although the company says, that won’t be the case for long.



“The objective though is to ramp up productivity, and with increased productivity, there will be increased appointments,” said Dr. Sly Douglas, the Northeast Regional Lead for Curative. “So patients should expect to see more appointments moving forward.”

Most of the vaccinations at the site so far have been those 75 and older, even though there was confusion on whether that was even possible yet.



“I was nervous because I wasn’t sure if 75 and older didn’t start till Monday,” said Kathy Boucher of Belchertown. “But once I got here it was great, everyone was friendly. Its only 11 and we are already done.”



For those fortunate enough to get an appointment, they’ve been happy with the way Curative has been running their vaccination site. The hope for the future is that more of these sites will open in Springfield and across the state, especially when more people that become eligible can get the shot.



“We need to make sure there is equitable access for folks to get vaccinated, said Marcus Williams, Springfield City Council President. “We know the Eastfield mall cannot handle the masses, especially when Phase 3 opens.”

Williams told 22News the city has been helping seniors make an appointment, and they’ve been able to do that at libraries. Phase 2 starts Monday, but eligible groups aren’t expected to be able to sign up until Wednesday. Those will include people 65 and older, teachers, grocery workers, and those with at least 1 chronic or long-term health condition.