ASHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ashfield Police Department this week announced that a vaccine clinic will be held Saturday at the Ashfield Town Hall.

Running from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. the clinic will offer the single dose Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine on a first come, first serve basis. The Ashfield Town Hall is located at 412 Main Street. Those attending are asked to wear a mask while in the Town Hall building.

Those with insurance are asked to bring their insurance cards.