Assume the new COVID-19 variant is already in Massachusetts, Gov. Baker says

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Health experts are warning residents that the new coronavirus variant is most likely already here in our state.

Governor Baker said Tuesday while he was visiting Baystate Medical Center that we have to assume it’s in Massachusetts.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the infectious new variant that emerged in the United Kingdom appears to spread more easily and quickly than other variants. The strain that has been confirmed in five states has several mutations that allow it to better attach to human cells, which makes transmission easier and faster.

Governor Baker said his administration is working under the assumption the new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus has arrived in the state, urging residents to continue following health guidelines.

“Take seriously this idea that we were already dealing with a very contagious virus in the first place, which we now have a new variant that is even more contagious than the ordinal one. So everything we can do to be vigilant about this is going to protect you and the members of your family,” said Baker while visiting Baystate Medical Center on Tuesday.

Viruses mutate all the time, so this is no surprise. However, a new strain that has emerged in South Africa is causing concern for heath experts. Like the variant discovered in the U.K. in recent months, the one that in South Africa is proving to be far more transmissible.

Experts say they believe that the newly approved COVID-19 vaccines offer effective protection of the variant.

It’s not official that the variant is here in Massachusetts, as no official cases have yet to be seen.