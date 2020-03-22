AT&T will waive domestic wireless voice fees in response to COVID-19 pandemic

(WWLP) — AT&T has announced it will be waiving domestic wireless voice and data overage fees for customers nationwide in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release sent from AT&T New England, these fees will be retroactively waived, dating back to March 13.

AT&T of New England told 22News that customers do need to contact the provider.

AT&T says it will not terminate the service of any wireless, home phone or broadband residential or small business customer because of their inability to pay their bill due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The commitment is in addition to AT&T’s participation in FCC Chairman Pai’s “Keep Americans Connected Pledge.”

According to AT&T’s website, it has also expanded its low-cost home broadband service in response to COVID-19.