Attorney to hold news conference regarding Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Criminal Justice Attorney William Bennett will hold a news conference regarding the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke on Tuesday afternoon.

According to William Bennett, he will issue a statement, release documents and take questions in the parking lot across from the Student Prince/ Fort Restaurant on Fort Street in Springfield at 3 p.m.

As of Friday, 90 veteran residents have died at the Soldiers’ Home, 74 of whom tested positive for COVID-19. The following are Friday’s numbers:

  • 77 veteran residents have tested positive
  • 57 veteran residents have tested negative
  • 0 veteran residents have pending tests
  • Resident locations: 
    • 104 residents are onsite 
    • 30 residents are offsite
  • 29 residents are at a dedicated skilled nursing unit at Holyoke Medical Center
  • 1 resident is receiving acute care offsite
  • 90 veteran resident deaths (74 positive, 14 negative, 1 unknown)
    • Friday’s update includes the death of 1 veteran resident who had tested negative and was receiving care at the Holyoke Medical Center
  • 84 employees have tested positive

22News I-Team Reporter Don Shipman is covering the news conference and will bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

