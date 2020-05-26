Attorney to hold news conference regarding Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Criminal Justice Attorney William Bennett will hold a news conference regarding the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke on Tuesday afternoon.

According to William Bennett, he will issue a statement, release documents and take questions in the parking lot across from the Student Prince/ Fort Restaurant on Fort Street in Springfield at 3 p.m.

As of Friday, 90 veteran residents have died at the Soldiers’ Home, 74 of whom tested positive for COVID-19. The following are Friday’s numbers:

77 veteran residents have tested positive

57 veteran residents have tested negative

0 veteran residents have pending tests

Resident locations: 104 residents are onsite 30 residents are offsite

29 residents are at a dedicated skilled nursing unit at Holyoke Medical Center

1 resident is receiving acute care offsite

90 veteran resident deaths (74 positive, 14 negative, 1 unknown) Friday’s update includes the death of 1 veteran resident who had tested negative and was receiving care at the Holyoke Medical Center

84 employees have tested positive

22News I-Team Reporter Don Shipman is covering the news conference and will bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.