Availability of COVID-19 testing in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 tests were hard to come by earlier in the pandemic but how easy is to get one these days?

When the pandemic first began in March you had to answer a series of questions based on what symptoms you were experiencing and where you’ve recently traveled to. Now you can get tested symptom free without having to leave your car.

As we got further into the pandemic Governor Charlie Baker launched the Stop the Spread initiative to identify risks for COVID-19 in communities throughout the state. An initiative that’s currently taking place in Springfield at the Eastfield Mall.

It was announced Monday that testing was extended at that location and will remain available until January 15, 2021 in part due to the high demand from local residents.

“We had about a hundred or so at first and now several hundred are coming in a day so we’re seeing an increase in numbers throughout the program which is fantastic and we’ll have a higher knowledge and more capability to stop the spread.” Jeffrey Suriano, Field Supervisor and AMR Paramedic

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health when testing was first recorded in March around 2,000 tests were being done a day, now Massachusetts has the capability to conduct more than 100,000 tests per day. Well exceeding Governor Baker’s goal of 75,000 daily tests set back when the Stop the Spread initiative first started.

State public health officials reported 827 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 141,474. A total of 17,654 new tests were performed as of Sunday with an overall of 5,239,651 molecular tests administered.

Interactive testing map to find a testing site near you:

To learn more about a newly launched testing site in Revere, please click here.

Information continues to evolve quickly, so we encourage all those looking to be tested to contact the site prior to arrival. Many sites may also require pre-screening, a referral and/or an appointment.