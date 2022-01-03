Back to school concerns following a surge in COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Students, teachers, and staff will return to schools today all over the state following a winter break that saw a record-setting spike in covid-19 cases.

The return comes after local and national teacher’s associations pushed states to close schools today to allow for mass covid-19 testing.

But the state denied that request, asking teachers to be patient about getting at-home tests, and claimed the union wants to close schools. The President of the Massachusetts Teacher’s Association calls the full-scale return-to-school post-holidays…planned for today “reckless”.

Over the last two weeks of the year, there were just under 81-thousand covid-19 cases reported in the state.

Just over 21-thousand of those were in kids and teenagers. During that same time period, 48 kids under the age of 12 were hospitalized, along with 13 kids ages 12 to 17 and there was one death among covid-19 positive cases under the age of 19.