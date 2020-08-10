Back-to-school shopping trends change due to coronavirus

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Backpacks and lunch boxes among other popular back to school supplies may have a longer shelf-life this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

Parents have never faced such uncertain conditions, and they have no history to fall back on, following well-established patterns of what parents purchase for their children at the start of the school year.

They’re facing a new challenge of how to budget purchases such as clothing as the debate over whether to have online or in-person classes in the fall continues.

Christopher Hubbard of Chicopee has a daughter entering pre-school, and shopping is the last thing on his mind. He told 22News he has one over-riding concern about his daughter entering school.

“If it’s a matter of safety, safety over everything in this current climate,” Hubbard said.

With these over-riding concerns on the mind of parents, the back to school shopping regimen may take awhile to crystallize.