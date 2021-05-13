Baker Administration approves program to get workplaces vaccinated

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker Administration debuted a new program to help employers get their workforces vaccinated. It goes live Monday, May 17th.

There are two options for employers. First, group appointments will be available at mass vaccination sites starting Monday. Businesses can request a block of appointments at any of the seven mass vaccination sites. Blocks must be a minimum of 10 appointments. There is no maximum limit and they are available seven days a week until June 30th.

The second option is a mobile, on-site vaccination clinic. This is limited to businesses with 35 or more employees who will get the vaccine. A vaccine provider will come to your businesses to vaccinate employees and return for second doses. That option is available starting Monday.

Businesses must have adequate space for the mobile clinic on property.