Baker creates at-home COVID-19 test program for students and educators

Young woman holding self testing self-administrated swab and medical tube for Coronavirus covid-19, before being self tested at home (Getty)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Since the start of the 2021-2022 school year, the state’s education department has been determined to keep kids in the classroom.

With this goal in mind the Baker administration created the Test and Stay program for public schools across the Commonwealth.

If students or educators are exposed to COVID, the program allows them to remain in class as long as they test negative, instead of quarantining at home.

Now, this new initiative will eliminate contract tracing, instead students and staff will receive at-home test kits on a weekly basis, if they so wish. The tests that will be administered through the program, come from a supply of 26 million that the Baker administration early this month.

22News spoke with a local learning center that plans to sign up for the weekly at home testing program.

“For us to be able to implement that program would be amazing, so that way we could have kids stay in the program and also the teachers too,” said Kelly Trudeau, Director, Giggle Gardens Learning Center. “When the kids are getting tested at school and then when they come here, it’s definitely an amazing thing so that we don’t have to worry about them.”

Schools will receive tests for students whose families opt in during the week of January 31st. According to the states education department, learning facilities can choose to stay in the original Test and Stay program which they say has saved nearly half a million in person school days.