Baker eyes “favorable financing” in addressing unemployment insurance system imbalances

BOSTON (SHNS) – The unemployment insurance changes that state legislative leaders included in a multi-pronged bill marked for near-term passage will create a “far better” outlook for businesses in the face of the COVID-19 recession, Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday.

Alongside language offering tax credits for low-income households, establishing emergency COVID-19 paid sick leave, and exempting Paycheck Protection Program loans from taxes, the bill assembled by Democrats includes Baker’s proposal to reduce the size of imminent unemployment insurance rate hikes and borrow money, backed by an employer surcharge, to help minimize financing costs associated with repaying federal loans.

The governor zeroed in on that final piece of his proposal when asked Wednesday about the bill moving through the Legislature, describing it as “kind of wonky and dirty” but an important way to ease pressure on employers. “That will save employers literally huge amounts of money, which will help them perform in what everybody would agree is a really difficult period, economically, for many of them,” Baker said. “The difference in terms of what the borrowing costs and the payback will look like is far better under the proposal we made and I believe the Legislature is going to enact for all employers in Massachusetts.”

Massachusetts paid $22 billion in unemployment benefits in 2020, compared to $1.4 billion in 2019 — and so far has borrowed more than $2.2 billion from the federal government to help keep benefits flowing to laid-off workers. Loans will accrue interest at a rate of about 2.27 percent.

Baker’s idea to borrow money at a lower rate and pay down the balance, which he first filed in December before refiling it this session, aims to achieve lower long-term costs. “We have to pay the federal government back for a big piece of the unemployment money we spent that wasn’t, quote unquote, theirs, and the way we typically pay back a deficit in the unemployment fund is through charges on employers,” Baker said. “By passing this legislation, we will have the ability to use a much less expensive financing mechanism to borrow money and pay back the fund.”