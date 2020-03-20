Baker not issuing shelter-in-place order

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker says he wants to dispel rumors of a possible shelter-in-place order statewide.

In a news conference at the State House Friday afternoon, the governor provided an update on the state of coronavirus in Massachusetts, and noted with sadness the state’s first death from the illness; a man in his 80s from Suffolk County.

He also spoke about the importance of maintaining social distancing practices, but said that he wanted to put to rest rumors of a statewide lockdown.

“Massachusetts is not planning any forced shelter-in-place order,” Baker said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a statewide shelter-in place order on Thursday night, while on Friday the governors of New York, and Pennsylvania issued similar restrictions.

