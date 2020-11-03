Baker outlines new restrictions as cases rise

BOSTON (SHNS) – Starting Friday, 9:30 p.m. will become closing time for an array of businesses, Massachusetts residents will be advised to stay in their homes between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., the state’s mask order will be tightened, and the gathering-size limit will be dropped back down to 10 people.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced those new restrictions on Monday, pointing to COVID-19 numbers that have been trending in the wrong direction and a mounting sense of alarm among health care workers.
“We’re doing much better than many other states and many other countries, but here, too, we’ve let down our guard and we have work to do,” the governor said.
Hours after Baker’s announcement, the Department of Public Health reported 725 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, using a freshly reformatted data dashboard that now shows case growth by age group and a seven-day average of new cases. That new-case average stood at 944 as of Sunday, an increase of more than 500 percent from the lowest observed value of 157.
Over the weekend, the number of deaths linked to confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases surpassed 10,000. The death toll stood at 10,023 as of Monday.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and Secretary of State William Galvin said it will be safe for voters to cast their ballots in-person on the traditional Election Day, which this year marks the final day of voting after mail-in and early balloting periods. More than 2.3 million people have already voted in Massachusetts, and Galvin projected another 1.3 million people will do so tomorrow.
“We believe that voting will be safe tomorrow, and voters should not hesitate to participate,” Galvin said.
- Mass. Public Health Association Rues Missed Opportunity: A public health advocacy group chided Gov. Charlie Baker’s updated mask requirement and nighttime stay-at-home advisory as a missed opportunity that does not measure up to the accelerating spread of COVID-19. Massachusetts Public Health Association Executive Director Carlene Pavlos called on the Baker administration to release additional data proving the governor’s frequent assertion that social gatherings are largely responsible for the recent increase in cases. She also argued the administration should offer additional resources for workplace inspections and enforcement, expand homelessness response and prevention amid the overnight recommended curfew, and increase its infection control in correctional facilities. “Each of us must take responsibility to stop the spread, but COVID can’t be stopped by personal responsibility alone,” Pavlos said in a press release. “Workers, people who need to double up in apartments because they were evicted, people living in shelters, and people who are incarcerated are just some of the folks suffering the most through no fault of their own.”
- Baker Promises More Info on Youth Sports This Week: Gov. Charlie Baker’s executive order issued Monday includes a stricter requirement that Massachusetts residents wear masks in public in most instances, but if you were hoping to understand its impact on youth or high school sports, you’ll have to wait. Asked during a press conference unveiling the new policy if the updated mask requirement applies to high school sports such as soccer and field hockey, Baker replied, “You’ll hear a lot more from us on this by the end of the week.” Existing guidance from the state Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, issued in August, call for modifications to higher-risk activities and sports, listing as an example that “face-offs could take place with face masks worn by each player involved,” while another section says facility operators and activity organizers must require participants to wear facial coverings in most instances. The Baker administration previously ordered indoor ice rinks to close through at least Nov. 7 after health regulators linked more than 100 cases to ice hockey.
- State Sending More Emergency Alerts: The state is sending a third round of emergency alerts to cellphones Monday evening, reminding residents of communities that have repeatedly been categorized as high-risk by the Department of Public Health to stay vigilant against COVID-19. Phones in Abington, Avon, Berkley, Canton, East Longmeadow, Fairhaven, Fall River, Hanover, Hanson, Hingham, Holliston, Marshfield, Milford, Pembroke, Rockland, Saugus, Somerset, Tyngsborough, Wakefield and Weymouth will be targeted for the alerts between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., and the alerts may also be received in nearby communities. The messages, sent in English and Spanish, will say “MAGovt Alert COVID19 is a serious threat in [city/town name]. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Keep your distance. Do not share food drinks utensils. Stay home if sick. Get a free COVID test. Stop gatherings with family and friends. Protect you and your loved ones. For more info visit mass.gov/stopcovid19.” As of last Thursday, 121 municipalities were assigned to the DPH’s high-risk red category because they had an average daily incidence rate of more than eight cases per 100,000 residents.
- Bharel is Back On Duty at DPH: Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel returned from nearly two months of medical leave Monday and is back at the helm of the Department of Public Health. Bharel took leave from her job as commissioner effective Sept. 10 and had been expected back in early October. When she went out on leave, DPH said the commissioner’s leave was not related to COVID-19, which she fought and recovered from in the spring. While Bharel was out, DPH General Counsel Margret Cooke served as acting commissioner by appointment of Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders.
- Walsh: Boston Precincts Prepared for COVID Voting: The polling locations for all 225 precincts in Boston are prepared to accommodate voting and adhere to all COVID-19 safety guidelines, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Monday. “These sites are prepared for physical distancing with clear signage and floor markings — we’re asking you to follow them. All poll workers are issued PPE, including face shields, mask, gloves, disinfectant and hand sanitizer. Cleaning will take place at each site several times throughout the day so we’ll be constantly washing down sites in commonly touched areas if there are any,” the mayor said. He said voters must wear a mask or facecovering when voting in person. “I’m asking people, don’t try and make a political statement tomorrow by going in to vote without a mask,” Walsh said. “I’m asking you to wear a mask, have the courtesy for the poll workers, have the courtesy for the people around you, the people in line, the families that are coming near, people that are coming to vote. We want to make sure everyone has a mask on tomorrow when you come vote. Remember to be respectful and patient.” Walsh and Boston Police Commissioner William Gross reminded voters that a police officer will be present at each polling place, but Gross said, “you will not see an overwhelming presence of police officers” at voting locations Tuesday.