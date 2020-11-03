Baker outlines new restrictions as cases rise

BOSTON (SHNS) – Starting Friday, 9:30 p.m. will become closing time for an array of businesses, Massachusetts residents will be advised to stay in their homes between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., the state’s mask order will be tightened, and the gathering-size limit will be dropped back down to 10 people.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced those new restrictions on Monday, pointing to COVID-19 numbers that have been trending in the wrong direction and a mounting sense of alarm among health care workers.

“We’re doing much better than many other states and many other countries, but here, too, we’ve let down our guard and we have work to do,” the governor said.

Hours after Baker’s announcement, the Department of Public Health reported 725 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, using a freshly reformatted data dashboard that now shows case growth by age group and a seven-day average of new cases. That new-case average stood at 944 as of Sunday, an increase of more than 500 percent from the lowest observed value of 157.

Over the weekend, the number of deaths linked to confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases surpassed 10,000. The death toll stood at 10,023 as of Monday.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and Secretary of State William Galvin said it will be safe for voters to cast their ballots in-person on the traditional Election Day, which this year marks the final day of voting after mail-in and early balloting periods. More than 2.3 million people have already voted in Massachusetts, and Galvin projected another 1.3 million people will do so tomorrow.

“We believe that voting will be safe tomorrow, and voters should not hesitate to participate,” Galvin said.