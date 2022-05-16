BOSTON (SHNS) – Gov. Charlie Baker and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis have teamed up to urge the Biden administration to “expeditiously” review Moderna’s application for emergency use authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine that could be given to children under 5.

In a letter released Friday by the Baker administration, the governors urged the Food and Drug Administration not to wait until June to review the application in tandem with an application expected from Pfizer for a vaccine for the same age group.

“Waiting to combine applications from Moderna and Pfizer in an effort to ‘prevent confusion’ with staggered approvals would be ill advised and ultimately prevent our nation’s progress in fighting this virus,” wrote Baker, a Republican, and Polis, a Democrat.

The governors sent their letter to President Joe Biden last Thursday, lamenting the “grave decisions” some parents are making as government officials and the courts have rolled back most mask mandates, but the youngest children remain unprotected by a vaccine.

“Parents have been told, over and over again, that COVID-19 vaccines are on the horizon for their children. They deserve the peace of mind that comes with being able to choose to protect their children through vaccination,” the governor’s wrote.