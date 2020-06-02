Balise continuing to offer free car washes, discounted maintenance visits for first responders, medical workers

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Balise locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut will continue to give free car washes and 50% off single maintenance visit cost for first responders and medical caregivers until the end of June.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the Balise auto group in West Springfield started the two programs recently and have served more than 4,000 customers and saved them a total of more than $500,000.

The first program offers free car washes, including hot wax and polish, to all first responders and medical caregivers who show a badge or other proof of valid employment.

Balise owns the following car washes in Massachusetts:

Columbus Avenue in Springfield

Wayside Avenue in West Springfield

Bearses Way in Hyannis

Balise is also covering 50 percent of the cost of any single automotive repair service done on any vehicle registered to a qualified first responder or medical caregiver who presents proof of employment. According to the release, the offer is limited to one use per customer with the amount capped at $500. It includes everything from scheduled maintenance to collision repair.

Balise Auto owns and operates more than 30 facilities in southern New England, including collision repair facilities, car washes, and dealerships.

“These dedicated people have selflessly chosen careers that are essential yet high-risk, and we wanted to show our gratitude in a meaningful way. Our staff members have enjoyed meeting the front-line workers when they bring their vehicles in, mostly because they get to thank them in person for their professional services in this time of unprecedented need,” Ben Sullivan, Balise’s Chief Operating Officer said.