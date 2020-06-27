Balise Lexus offers free unlimited car washes to first responders, medical caregivers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Balise Lexus is currently offering free unlimited car washes on any car to all first responders and medical caregivers until June 30.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the free car washes are available at Balise Lexus’s three locations including Springfield, West Springfield, and Hyannis.

First responders and medical caregivers will need to show proof of employment before enrolling in free car washes. They will then receive a new windshield tag that will automatically raise the gate when pulling up to the pay station. Car washes include premium services, such as Rain-X, Premium Foam Glaze, Underbody Turbo Wash, and more.