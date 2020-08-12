Basketball courts in Hatfield closed due to COVID-19 guidelines violated

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The hoops on the public basketball courts in Hatfield have been removed due to the state’s COVID-19 guidelines not being followed.

According to a news release from the town of Hatfield on Wednesday, several warnings, notices and signs were given about the guidelines and what is expected. The guidelines of six feet social distancing and masks to be worn were not followed after several attempts were made to warn the groups using the courts.

The town made the decision to remove the hoops for safety measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Contact the Hatfield Board of Health if you have any questions regarding this notice at 413-247-9200 or email kflaherty@townofhatfield.org.

The Massachusetts Department of Health has the following information posted:

All Department of Conservation and Recreation owned outdoor athletic fields, courts, and other playing surfaces (tennis, baseball, football, soccer, skate parks, etc.) can be utilized by the public during Phase II for general recreation. User activities should be consistent with social distancing and group size guidelines.

Athletic Fields and Non-Contact Courts (Non-Organized/Permitted Use)

Athletic fields and athletic courts can be utilized only for non-contact sports, with no shared

equipment, such as tennis and pickleball. No permits should be issued for group gatherings and

users should not engage in pick-up games, organized games or tournaments.

Athletic Fields Guidelines:

Users should sanitize hands before and after play, not share equipment, and clean and wipe down equipment.

When engaged in play, users should avoid touching other users’ equipment in separate areas.

Users waiting to utilize a section or area of the field should wait outside the field of play until previous users have vacated the facility to ensure proper social distancing and prevent accidental contact of other users’ equipment.

Users should not engage in pick-up games, organized games, or tournaments.

Athletic Courts (Non-Contact) Guidelines:

Users should sanitize hands before and after play, not share equipment and clean and wipe down equipment, including racquets, balls, and water bottles.

Users waiting to utilize a court should wait outside the court’s gates/fence until previous users have vacated the facility to ensure proper social distancing and prevent accidental contact of other users’ equipment.

Users should not engage in pick-up games, organized games, or tournaments

For guidance issued by the Commonwealth relative to athletic fields and courts, please visit

Safety Standards for Parks, Open Space, and Outdoor Education Programs – Phase II