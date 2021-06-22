Basketball Hall of Fame hosts vaccine clinic with extra incentive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Basketball Hall of Fame and Curative are teaming up for a vaccine clinic Tuesday with an extra incentive.

Doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the Hall of Fame from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Then second doses will be scheduled for July 13, that’s when the incentive hits. Those who return to get their full vaccination that day will be given a free ticket to the Hall of Fame.

Everyone over the age of 12 is eligible for the vaccine but people ages 12 to 14 must have a consent form signed by a parent or guardian.

Vaccine clinics like these are getting state is so close to Governor Baker’s goal of 4.1 million fully vaccinated residents with just under 5,000 doses needed until we hit the mark. The goal will likely happen in Tuesday’s Department of Public Health report as we are averaging 20,000 to 30,000 shots a day.