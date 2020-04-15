Bay Path University turns residence hall into self-quarantine center for first responders

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Bay Path University will be opening one of its residence halls as a public safety self-quarantine center in Longmeadow.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Theinert Hall will be available for local emergency responders and will be overseen by Emergency Management Director and Longmeadow Fire Chief John Dearborn. The facility will provide treatment and monitor the safety of first responders in need.

“This is an important aspect of controlling the spread of this virus in the public safety community and in the community at large and Bay Path’s Theinert Hall is uniquely suited for this purpose. We are grateful to Bay Path for their assistance,” Chief Dearborn said.

Along with overseeing the facility, Chief Dearborn will also be responsible for coordinating the town’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.