Baystate Charter adapting to online learning amid COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Since Charlie Baker extended the emergency order to close public and private schools, western Massachusetts schools continue to utilize remote learning.

22News spoke with the principal of Baystate Academy Charter Public School in Springfield. Joretha Lewis said her students and teachers have been adapting well to the ‘at home’ education initiative.

“We have built some strong systems in place that have allowed our staff and our students to stay very connected,” she told 22News. “It’s a schools without walls, so it really shows the value of relationships and powerful relationship building.”

Lewis added the school has accommodated all students, especially those without access to computers. She also expects this unprecedented time to change the education system post pandemic.