Baystate Children's Hospital share tips on how to celebrate Halloween safely

Coronavirus Local Impact

by: Regan Schiappa

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – That familiar sound of trick-or-treating at your door on Halloween may be a thing of the past for this year.

Some cities and towns like Springfield have cancelled trick-or-treating altogether, while other communities are leaving it up to residents and are providing coronavirus-related restrictions.

The CDC is urging residents not to trick-or-treat or attend indoor parties because they are a potential “high risk” for infection.

Baystate Children’s Hospital shared ideas on how to celebrate the “spooky” season safely.

  • Virtual Halloween costume contest
  • Pumpkin decorating on zoom with friends
  • Spooky scavenger hunts
  • Virtually listen to a spooky story at the same time

