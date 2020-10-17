Baystate Children’s Hospital share tips on how to celebrate Halloween safely

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – That familiar sound of trick-or-treating at your door on Halloween may be a thing of the past for this year.

Some cities and towns like Springfield have cancelled trick-or-treating altogether, while other communities are leaving it up to residents and are providing coronavirus-related restrictions.

The CDC is urging residents not to trick-or-treat or attend indoor parties because they are a potential “high risk” for infection.

Baystate Children’s Hospital shared ideas on how to celebrate the “spooky” season safely.