Baystate Health: 10 patients with COVID-19, 1 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are 10 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 within Baystate Health as of Monday.

Of those numbers reported, one is in a critical care unit.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 10 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed

State public health officials reported Sunday there are 370 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 120,824.