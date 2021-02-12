Baystate Health: 107 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 12 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 107 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Friday.

Of those numbers reported, 12 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 90 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 3 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 7 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 7 confirmed

As of Thursday, 2,213 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported bringing the state to a total of 523,258 cases. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,192 medical/surgical beds with 981 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 155 beds and 96 of them are occupied.