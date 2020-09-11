Baystate Health: 11 patients with COVID-19, 2 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are 11 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 within Baystate Health as of Thursday.

Of those numbers reported, two are in a critical care unit.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 10 confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 1 confirmed

State public health officials reported Thursday there are 363 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 121,759.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

