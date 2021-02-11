Baystate Health: 111 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 13 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 111 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Thursday.
Of those numbers reported, 13 are in the critical care unit.
Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:
- Baystate Medical Center – 90 confirmed
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 6 confirmed
- Baystate Wing Hospital – 8 confirmed
- Baystate Noble Hospital – 7 confirmed
Baystate Vaccine numbers:
Baystate Health has administered 9,117 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 8,429 of the second dose as of Wednesday.
Future appointments schedule so far:
- First dose: 2,893 scheduled appointments in the next 13 days
- Second dose: 11,125 scheduled appointments in the next 34 days