Baystate Health: 112 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 10 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 112 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Of those numbers reported, 10 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 95 confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 5 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 6 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 6 confirmed

As of Monday, 1,963 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported bringing the state to a total of 502,378 cases. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,174 medical/surgical beds with 871 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 155 beds and 84 of them are occupied.

