Baystate Health: 117 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 9 in ICU

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:
baystate medical center_246019

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 117 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Of those numbers reported, 9 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 101 confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 5 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 6 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 5 confirmed

Baystate Vaccine numbers:

Baystate Health has administered 9,117 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 8,429 of the second dose as of Wednesday.

Future appointments schedule so far:

  • First dose: 2,893 scheduled appointments in the next 13 days
  • Second dose: 11,125 scheduled appointments in the next 34 days

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today