Baystate Health: 118 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 11 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 118 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Thursday.

Of those numbers reported, 11 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 99 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 7 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 6 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 6 confirmed

As of Monday, 2,186 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported bringing the state to a total of 504,564 cases. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,206 medical/surgical beds with 978 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 91 of them are occupied.