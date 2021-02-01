Baystate Health: 118 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 13 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 118 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Monday.

Of those numbers reported, 13 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 99 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 6 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 7 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 6 confirmed

As of Sunday, 2,546 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported bringing the state to a total of 498,145 cases. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,188 medical/surgical beds with 934 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 155 beds and 87 of them are occupied.