Baystate Health: 12 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 2 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are currently 12 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 within Baystate Health on Tuesday.

Of those numbers reported, two are in critical care units.

Baystate Health COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 12 confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital 0 confirmed

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said in the weekly meeting on the city’s response to the coronavirus that there are now 3,035 confirmed COVID-19 cases and a total of 131 deaths within the city.

