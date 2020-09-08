Baystate Health: 12 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 2 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are currently 12 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 within Baystate Health on Tuesday.
Of those numbers reported, two are in critical care units.
Baystate Health COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:
- Baystate Medical Center – 12 confirmed
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed
- Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed
- Baystate Noble Hospital 0 confirmed
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said in the weekly meeting on the city’s response to the coronavirus that there are now 3,035 confirmed COVID-19 cases and a total of 131 deaths within the city.