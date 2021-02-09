Baystate Health: 120 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 9 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 120 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
Of those numbers reported, 9 are in the critical care unit.
Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:
- Baystate Medical Center – 102 confirmed
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 5 confirmed
- Baystate Wing Hospital – 7 confirmed
- Baystate Noble Hospital – 6 confirmed
Baystate Vaccine numbers:
Baystate Health has administered 9,081 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 8,356 of the second dose as of Tuesday.
In the next 15 days, Baystate Health is expecting to vaccinate:
- First dose: 3,480 scheduled appointments
- Second dose: 10,823 scheduled appointments