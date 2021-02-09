Baystate Health: 120 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 9 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 120 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

Of those numbers reported, 9 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 102 confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 5 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 7 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 6 confirmed

Baystate Vaccine numbers:

Baystate Health has administered 9,081 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 8,356 of the second dose as of Tuesday.

In the next 15 days, Baystate Health is expecting to vaccinate:

  • First dose: 3,480 scheduled appointments
  • Second dose: 10,823 scheduled appointments

