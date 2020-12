Baystate Health: 123 COVID-19 hospitalizations at western Massachusetts facilities

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) - Cooley Dickinson will continue to offer all outpatients services and most inpatient care, despite Governor Charlie Baker's rollback order that goes into effect Sunday.

“We are working within the Massachusetts Department of Public Health guidelines to limit elective surgeries that are likely to require an inpatient stay locally at Cooley Dickinson Hospital,” Cooley Dickinson President and CEO, Joanne Marqusee said.