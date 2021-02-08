Baystate Health: 125 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 10 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 125 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Monday.
Of those numbers reported, 10 are in the critical care unit.
Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:
- Baystate Medical Center – 105 confirmed
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 5 confirmed
- Baystate Wing Hospital – 10 confirmed
- Baystate Noble Hospital – 5 confirmed
Baystate Vaccine numbers:
Baystate Health has administered 9,050 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 8,073 of the second dose as of Monday.
In the next 15 days, Baystate Health is expecting to vaccinate:
- First dose: 4,004 scheduled appointments
- Second dose: 10,939 scheduled appointments