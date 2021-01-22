Baystate Health: 129 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 14 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 129 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Friday.

Of those numbers reported, 14 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 100 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 5 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 12 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 12 confirmed

As of Thursday, 4,821 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported bringing the state to a total of 458,089 cases. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,204 medical/surgical beds with 983 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 105 of them are occupied.