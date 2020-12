SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- In the race for a COVID-19 vaccine, it was Pfizer that came out on top.

The FDA's emergency use authorization means it'll be the first one given to Americans.

"That means they can start rolling it out to groups of people at highest risk first and then it'll go to the rest of the population," said Dr. Daniel Skiest, Infectious Diseases Specialist for Baystate Health. "It's really, really exciting news."