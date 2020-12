HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) - You may notice a few changes the next time you go for a COVID-19 test at one of the "Stop the Spread" test sites in Holyoke.

Holyoke's Director of Health Sean Gonsalves told 22News that there will be increased staffing at both test sites starting this week. The number of workers at the drive-through site at Holyoke Community College will be doubled in order to lower the wait time and increase the volume of people who can get a test.