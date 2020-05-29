Baystate Health: 13,148 individuals tested for COVID-19, 1,733 tested positive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has tested 13,148 individuals for COVID-19 as of Friday.

Of those numbers reported, 11,362 individuals have tested negative, 1,733 have tested positive, and 53 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health there are 58 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 14 of whom are in critical care units, and 21 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 57 confirmed, 9 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 4 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 5 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital – 1 confirmed, 2 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Thursday there are now 94,895 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,640 deaths.