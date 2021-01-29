Baystate Health: 134 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 12 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 134 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Friday.

Of those numbers reported, 12 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 107 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 6 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 10 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 11 confirmed

As of Wednesday, 4,222 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported bringing the state to a total of 488,861 cases. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,211 medical/surgical beds with 952 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 156 beds and 95 of them are occupied.