Baystate Health: 134 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 12 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 134 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Thursday.

Of those numbers reported, 12 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 101 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 7 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 14 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 12 confirmed

As of Wednesday, 3,987 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported bringing the state to a total of 458,089 cases. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,199 medical/surgical beds with 991 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 100 of them are occupied.